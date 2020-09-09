1/1
Deacon Wiley Bowman
Deacon Wiley Bowman
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Deacon Wiley Bowman will be 10 AM Thursday, September 10, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ronald G. Toney will serve as Eulogist. Mr. Bowman, 84, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
Deacon Wiley Bowman has Outstanding Christian Service In Our Community And Especially Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church. He has 29 years of service at Inland Container Corporation.
Survivors include his wife, Alaine Bowman; five children, Kenneth Bowman, Michael (Danae) Bowman, Richard Bowman, Damon Bowman and Jennifer (George) Harvey; sister, Mamie Veal; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. Uncle Wiley we love you and will miss you dearly. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.”
Love Jackie Bowman Hall & Family
Jacqueline Hall
Family
