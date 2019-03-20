Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Dee Carter. View Sign

Willard Dee Carter

Feb. 24, 1932 - Mar. 12, 2019

Macon, Ga- Willard Dee Carter, 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation from 6:00 till 8:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21. A funeral service followed by the burial in the church cemetery will be held Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Barfield United Baptist Church, 6631 Rogers Rd, Lizella, GA. Pastor Bruce Flener will officiate.

Willard was born and reared in Barren County, Kentucky and was the son of the late Voss E. Carter and Verna Cecil Layne Carter. He moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1954 and then transferred to Macon in 1982 with Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company. He remained a member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky where he was ordained as a deacon. He loved Barfield United Baptist Church in Macon, where it was unusual not to see him sitting in his spot up front on the right hand side. He loved his Lord and attending church; he particularly enjoyed singing and fellowshipping with fellow believers. He was an avid golfer and played countless rounds of golf with his golf buddies in the Dixie Senior Golf Association. He was particularly proud of his hole-in-one at Oak Haven Golf Club on May 3, 2011. He was a life-long Atlanta Braves fan and a dedicated University of Kentucky Basketball fan, and he loved spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.

Willard is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter; two children Anita (Kevin) Metzger and Kevin (Julie) Carter. He was the fun-loving, doting grandfather to three grandchildren: Robert (Vanessa) Garey, Shannon (Jeff) Coy, and Matthew Carter. He was the proud great-grandfather of eight. He is further survived by one sister, Jo Carter Steenbergen; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Russell Carter; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings.

4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.

Macon , GA 31216

