Willard Duke Long
January 15, 1942 - February 22, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia- Willard Duke Long, Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence in Bonaire, Georgia.
Mr. Long was born in Twiggs county, Georgia on January 15, 1942 to the late Lucious James and Flora Bell (Floyd) Long. He worked in construction for the majority of his life and loved to build houses. He enjoyed reading, spending time outside and watching U.F.C. fighting.
He will be forever remembered by his son, Willard "Buddy" Long, Jr., his other half, Renee Hinkle and cousin, Tammy Knowland. He also has two grandchildren, Conner and Haliegh Long. He will also be remembered by Buddy's mother, Tina Brake.
The family wishes to thank the Colonial Gardens, all friends and the Heart of Georgia Hospice for their care and love for Mr. Long. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willard Duke Long
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019