William. A. "Billy" Hardwick
May 22,1938 - April 29, 2020
Reynolds, GA- William A. "Billy" Hardwick, Sr., 81, of Reynolds passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence. A private memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Hardwick was a graduate of Butler High School and Auburn University. He was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church, American Camellia Society, and Senior Vice-President of L.E. Schwartz Company for 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Hardwick and Thayer Ihly Hardwick; and a brother, John Hardwick.
Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Sally Hardwick of Reynolds; one son, Bert Hardwick of Gray; one daughter, Debera Daniel (Jason) of Lizella; one grandson, Matthew Hollis Hardwick of Savannah.
The family has requested that no flowers be sent.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020