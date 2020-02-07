William Aaron Snow, Jr.
April 23, 1933 - February 6, 2020
Macon, GA- William A. Snow, Jr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 6, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at North Macon Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be prior in Riverside Cemetery for family only. Rev. Hunter Stevenson, Rev. Chip Miller, Rev. James Shipley, and Rev. John Kinser will officiate. The family will greet friends following the memorial service and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the donor's favorite charity. The family also wants to extend their deepest gratitude to Pine Pointe Hospice and his devoted caregivers, Dolly Estrada and Sophia Patterson for the love and dedication given to Mr. Snow.
Mr. Snow was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Martha Sammons Snow and William A. Snow, Sr. He was past president and owner of Snow's Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Mr. Snow was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Canterbury Sunday School Class, Idle Hour Golf & Country Club, the Macon Civic Club and was a United States Army veteran.
Things he loved – being with his family, telling a good joke, golf (and Tiger Woods), fishing, traveling, homemade mayonnaise, succotash, his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and most of all his wife, Jean. They both worshiped the ground each other walked on and he will be so greatly missed.
Mr. Snow is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Lamar Snow; children, William "Bill" A. Snow, IV (Karen), Kathryn Snow Cotton (Scott), and Robert "Bob" Snow (Dawn); grandchildren, Suzanne Snow Schilling (Carson), William Snow (Hope), Caroline Cotton, Christopher Cotton, Lauren Elizabeth Cotton, Sam Snow, and Ben Snow; great-grandson, Carson Schilling, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020