William Alexander McCrary, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for William Alexander McCrary, Jr. were held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Rev. Dr. Kevin Moore officiated, Rev. Sharon Homer of Gray Chapel AME, Eulogist. Interment services followed in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. McCrary, 73, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Joseph Cayce Phillips McCrary, Ka-Alease McCrary; twin granddaughters, Madison and Madelynne McCrary; three sisters Carolyn McCrary, Sandra McCrary (Earl, Sr.) Marshall, Nettie McCrary (Ernest, Sr.) Brown; two brothers, Zandorcia McCrary, Sr., Ernest McCrary, Sr.; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, William Alexander McCrary III.
The family may be contacted at 3144 Bethune Ave.
Jones Brothers Mortuary had charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020