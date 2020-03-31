William Anderson Kent
February 16, 1924 - March 29, 2020
Macon, GA- William Anderson Kent, 96, met his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Private services will be held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Craig Holmes officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Kent Memorial Fund, www.abwe.org.
Mr. Kent was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Crystal Wainwright Kent and Eric Augustus Kent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Myhand Kent; a daughter, Frances Beth Kent; brother, James Kent; and a sister, Shirley Foster. Mr. Kent graduated from Lanier High School in 1943, after which he served in the United States Navy Medical Corp. in World War II. For many years he was employed by Monroe, The Calculator Company as service man and later service manager. Mr. Kent was a charter member of Gilead Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He loved his God and his family, and enjoyed playing and watching sports, going fishing, and reading westerns.
Mr. Kent will be missed by his daughters, Becky Kent Patten (Bob) of Santiago, Chile and Barbara Kent Fike (Steve) of Macon; 6 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Anderson Kent
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020