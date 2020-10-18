Reverend William B. CaldwellApril 19, 1931 - October 3, 2020Charleston, SC.- William Bruce Caldwell, 89 passed away in Charleston, SC on October 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife of nearly 60 years and his two daughters.He was born in Buffalo, NY on April 19, 1931. He grew up and lived most of his adult life in Florida. He attended the University of Florida for two years before he entered the US Army for five years where he served as a Medic in Germany during the Korean War. He also spent a brief time as a medical missionary in Cuba while Fidel Castro and his rebels were in the hills.Upon returning to Florida after his service, he finished his undergraduate degree in history at Florida Southern College. While serving in Germany, he felt the call to the ministry and continued his education at Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta GA. While he studied at Emory, he served as the Assistant Director of the Wesley Foundation at the Georgia Institute of Technology.In January 1961, he married the love of his life, Julie Hardeman and the two began the wonderful journey serving in the Florida United Methodist Conference for over forty years. The family grew over the following years with the addition of two daughters, Ginger and Colleen.Bill and Julie enjoyed many trips abroad to the Holy Land, China, Russia and Europe. During the years their family grew with the addition of two sons-in-law, Gerard Cohen and Hugh Musser. The family was completed with the gift of two grandsons, Brent and Ben Cohen. Bill is also survived by his sister, Carol Cunius. Bill also fulfilled a life-long dream as he became a published author in 2019.Bill Caldwell leaves an extensive legacy of love and devotion not just to his family, but to all he was blessed to have met throughout his life. Well done, good and faithful servant.Services will be held later in the new year in Cape Coral, Florida.