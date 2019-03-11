CMSgt. William "Bill" B. Camp USAF (ret)
|
April 5, 1930 - March 10, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- CMSgt. William B. Camp USAF (ret), 88, passed away on Sunday March 10, 2019 in Perry, Ga. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 6-8PM. Funeral services will be Thursday March 14, 2018 at 1PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Pope City Baptist Church Cemetery in Wilcox County at 3PM.
Bill was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 5, 1930. He went to school at Gill St. Bernard School in Gladstone, New Jersey. Bill married Clara McDuffie Camp on January 12, 1971 in Bonaire, Georgia. He worked for Civil Service for 20 years with Joint Stars being his last assignment. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corp and the U.S. Air Force. Bill served his time during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. During his time in the military, he was awarded many medals, citations, and honors. He was a faithful servant and loved his country. His total time of service to our country was well over 50 years. Bill was known for loving the outdoors. He loved to plant trees and flowers across his yard. He also had a passion for reading and making memories of any kind. He was a student of the world around him.
William B. Camp is preceded in death by the love of his life, Clara M. Camp and his sister, Millie Sipos. He is survived by his children; Linnie Camp of Barnesville, GA., Gina (Tommy) Wright of Rincon, GA., Joel (Paula) Digby of Dallas, GA., John (Rosemary) Digby of Watkinsville, GA., Melvin (Brenda) Digby of Clarksville, TN.; 9 grandchildren, 6 Great grandchildren; and great friends, Lois Garmon and Donnie and Tracy Huddleston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heart of Georgia Hospice.
The family of William B. Camp wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Anil Pillai and Heart of Georgia Hospice.
