1/1
SMSgt William B. Henderson USAF (Ret.)
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMSgt. William B. Henderson, USAF (Ret.)
October 5, 1935 - August 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- William B. "Pops" "Poppa" Henderson, age 84, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5, 1935, William was the son of the late William Bryan and Edith Burrell Henderson. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he worked on B-52 Bombers and retired having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military career, William continued to serve his country as a maintenance supervisor in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He loved going to the beach with his family, bowling, and admiring sports cars. William was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Grant Henderson; and his daughter, Carole Suzanne Henderson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving son, William K. "Bill" Henderson (Dana) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Natalie and Bryn Henderson, Rebecca Lee McKinney, Connor Henderson (Mindy) and Matthew Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Henderson and Madison Crenshaw.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for SMSgt. William B. Henderson, USAF (Ret.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved