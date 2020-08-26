SMSgt. William B. Henderson, USAF (Ret.)
October 5, 1935 - August 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- William B. "Pops" "Poppa" Henderson, age 84, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 5, 1935, William was the son of the late William Bryan and Edith Burrell Henderson. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he worked on B-52 Bombers and retired having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military career, William continued to serve his country as a maintenance supervisor in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. He loved going to the beach with his family, bowling, and admiring sports cars. William was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean Grant Henderson; and his daughter, Carole Suzanne Henderson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving son, William K. "Bill" Henderson (Dana) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Natalie and Bryn Henderson, Rebecca Lee McKinney, Connor Henderson (Mindy) and Matthew Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin Henderson and Madison Crenshaw.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
