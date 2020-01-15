William B. (Billy) Yeomans Sr. (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Riverside Cemetery (Northgate)
Obituary
William B. (Billy) Yeomans, Sr.
March 21, 1955 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Billy Yeomans, 64, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery (Northgate) at 9:30 am.
Billy was born in Macon, Ga to A.C. and Carolyn Williams Yeomans. He was a longtime resident of Bolingbroke.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Al Yeomans and Ricky Yeomans.
Survivors include his son, Brian Yeomans (Kris) of Hiawassee, GA; 7 grandchildren: Zack, Brittan, Maggie, Jase, Millie, Mason, and Gabe.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 15, 2020
