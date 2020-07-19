William Bailey, Sr.
November 22, 1946 - July 17, 2020
Macon, GA- William O Bailey, Sr., 73 of Macon, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020. Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Union Chapel Evangelistic Church Cemetery. Reverend Billy Lowe and Reverend Kenny Parham will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service, out of the respect for the family, social distancing measurements are required.
Mr. Bailey was born on November 22, 1946 to the late Willie O. Bailey and Vivian Harralson Bailey. He retired from Brown and Williamson after 20 plus years, where he worked as a Fab Technician. His greatest passion in life was hunting and fishing. He loved being outdoors and his second home was the swamp, where he could be found 7 days a week. Later in life he enjoyed going to church with his wife and was a member of Union Chapel Church.
Mr. Bailey is preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Sabrie Nan Bailey and a grandson; Joshua Gabany.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his children; Billy Bailey (Cathy) and Kim Massey (James). Grandchildren; Amber Lumley (James), Brittney Davis (Shawn), Justin Korink, Jason Korink, Kacey Massey, and Seth Bailey. Great Grandchildren; Kason, Kamryn, Ethan, Hannah, and Dylan. Brothers; Dale Bailey (Dianne), and Randy Bailey (Sheree) as well as nieces and nephews; Ashley Parks (Cody), Kyle Bailey (Rachel), Amy Cauble (John) and Stacy Morris (Charles).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for William Bailey, Sr.