Rev. William Barton Raley
12/08/1941 - 07/31/2019
Byron, GA- Rev. William Barton Raley, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 2:00PM. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM with Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Byron City Cemetery.
Born in Pittsburg, PA, to the late William A. Raley and Thelma Irene Zimmerman Raley, Rev. Raley served for 24 years as a minister with the Southern Baptist Convention.
Survivors include his children, Robert Barton "Bob" Raley (Katherine) of Byron, Sarah Elizabeth Lees (Harry) of Pace, FL, and Allison Brooke Ward (Mike) of Pace, FL; grandchildren, Peyton, Mary Katherine, Kendall, Micah, Carter, Alexa, Mac, and Emma; his first wife and mother of his children, Martha Raley; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his second wife, Diane Raley, a brother, Pete Raley and his wife Dottie, and a sister, Nancy "Sis" Ullom and her husband Clyde.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019