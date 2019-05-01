William "Hilton" Bass
September 25, 1932 - April 27, 2019
Gray, GA- William "Hilton" Bass, of Gray, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the America , 5962 Zebulon Road, PMB 359, Macon, GA 31210.
Hilton was the son of the late Alex "Boy" and Lizzie Bass. He is predeceased by six siblings. He was born and raised in Milan, Georgia before joining the United States Army, where he served most of his time in Germany. Hilton spent much of his life in sales, ranging from selling sewing machines to insurance. He was also a gas station manager and traveled the state of Florida selling meats. He eventually became owner and operator of Rocky Creek Seafood. He enjoyed sharing his life experiences with his family and friends in a way that made you feel you were there with him. He dearly loved his family.
Hilton is survived by his brother, Jack Bass of Gray; niece, Stephanie (Jim) Parker of Gray; nephew, Alex (Anna) Bass and their children, Hunter Bass, Maitland Bass all of Gray; nephew, Chip Womack (Annelle) and their daughter, Sierra Weaver; Niece, Cindy Brown and her daughters, Ashley Brown and Blake Brown; Niece, Carole Conley of Macon; and many more nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William "Hilton" Bass
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019