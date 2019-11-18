William "Lee" Baugh
November 11, 1952 - November 16, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- William "Lee" Baugh, 67, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2:00PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00PM-2:00PM. Burial will follow the service at Bonaire Cemetery. At the family's request, please dress casual for the service and visitation.
Lee was born on November 11, 1952 in Perry, Georgia to the late Jim Baugh and the late Jeannie Baugh. He was a carpenter and he loved the outdoors. Lee enjoyed going hunting and fishing. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his son, Brandon (Stacy) Baugh; granddaughter, Ruby Marie Baugh; brother, Keith Baugh (Tammy); sister, Angie Coleman (Donald); numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 18, 2019