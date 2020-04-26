William Bobby McCallum
April 24, 1932 - April 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia- William Bobby McCallum, 88, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Bobby was born on April 24, 1932, in Macon, Georgia. He retired from Armstrong World Industries where he worked as machine leader. Bobby was a long-time member of Midway Baptist Church. In his free time, he loved gardening, hunting and fishing. Bobby was a loving husband, daddy, and granddaddy.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Olie McCallum; sisters, Martha Bennett, Dorothy Dobson, and Helen Ryles; brother, Virgil McCallum; and son-in-law, Steve Toler.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Trotter McCallum; daughters, Barbara Toler and Lisa Dale (Tommy); sons, Ronnie McCallum (Kathy), Brad McCallum (Dottie), Dennis McCallum (Melody), and Bobby Wayne (Janice); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; brother, Marvin McCallum (Ruth); and several nieces and nephews.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020