William "Buck" Braxton Glover, Sr.

September 14, 1934 - July 18, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - William Braxton "Buck" Glover, Sr., 84, passed away on July 18, 2019 after an extended illness. His family surrounded him, as they celebrated him passing from this world to be with his Lord and Savior.

Buck was born on September 14, 1934 in Decatur County, Georgia to the late William Carey Glover and Irma Onez Long Glover. He accepted the call to the ministry at the age of 16 and was a bi-vocational pastor, having served several churches in middle and southwest Georgia. He most recently was the pastor at the Blue Springs Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, Georgia, where he has served since 1992. He graduated in 1974 from Georgia College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Administration and in 1976 with a Master's Degree of Science and Administration.

Buck proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 through 1957. He retired from Civil Service in 1995 as a computer programmer. He then worked for contractors for a few years before forming his own contracting firm. He retired the second time after many years and began his third career with H&R Block, where he worked until the age of 81. While at H&R Block, he was a tax advisor and taught tax courses.

Buck is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ellen Glover, daughter, Cecelia (Jimmy) Brazell, Kathleen, son, Braxton (Jean) Glover, Warner Robins, daughter, Pam Glover, Byron, son, Brian Glover, Macon, son-in-law, Mark

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Smith, step-mother, Delia Glover, 2 grandsons, Jay Brazell and Christopher Loyd, 2 sisters, Wenoah Brock and Linda Taylor, and 1 brother, Jasper Glover.

Funeral Service will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday July 21, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Visitation will be held two hours prior to service from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Reverend Dennis Phillips will officiate. Burial services will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00AM in Black Jack Baptist Church Cemetery, 2747 Old Whigham Road, Bainbridge, GA with Reverend Loren Hildebrant officiating.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Encompass Hospice for their devotion to their patients and patients' families.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800 or Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA. 30268.

William "Buck" Braxton Glover, Sr.September 14, 1934 - July 18, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia - William Braxton "Buck" Glover, Sr., 84, passed away on July 18, 2019 after an extended illness. His family surrounded him, as they celebrated him passing from this world to be with his Lord and Savior.Buck was born on September 14, 1934 in Decatur County, Georgia to the late William Carey Glover and Irma Onez Long Glover. He accepted the call to the ministry at the age of 16 and was a bi-vocational pastor, having served several churches in middle and southwest Georgia. He most recently was the pastor at the Blue Springs Baptist Church in Hawkinsville, Georgia, where he has served since 1992. He graduated in 1974 from Georgia College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Administration and in 1976 with a Master's Degree of Science and Administration.Buck proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 through 1957. He retired from Civil Service in 1995 as a computer programmer. He then worked for contractors for a few years before forming his own contracting firm. He retired the second time after many years and began his third career with H&R Block, where he worked until the age of 81. While at H&R Block, he was a tax advisor and taught tax courses.Buck is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ellen Glover, daughter, Cecelia (Jimmy) Brazell, Kathleen, son, Braxton (Jean) Glover, Warner Robins, daughter, Pam Glover, Byron, son, Brian Glover, Macon, son-in-law, Mark Smith , grandchildren, Aimee (Randy) Catey, Centerville, Stephanie (Jack) Bristow, Oklahoma, Ashlee (Greg) Welford, Bonaire, Jessica (Lance) Jarrell, Elko, James (Jaime) Brazell, Warner Robins, Kyle Brazell, Kathleen, Kellie Loyd, Vienna, Kasey (Carlos) Chavez, Glennville, Brooke Glover, Macon, and Cade Glover, Macon and 13 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Betty (Loren) Hildebrant, Moultrie, Carene (Larry) Wheeler, Irwinville and many nieces and nephews.Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Smith, step-mother, Delia Glover, 2 grandsons, Jay Brazell and Christopher Loyd, 2 sisters, Wenoah Brock and Linda Taylor, and 1 brother, Jasper Glover.Funeral Service will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday July 21, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A Visitation will be held two hours prior to service from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. Reverend Dennis Phillips will officiate. Burial services will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 11:00AM in Black Jack Baptist Church Cemetery, 2747 Old Whigham Road, Bainbridge, GA with Reverend Loren Hildebrant officiating.The family would like to express their appreciation to Encompass Hospice for their devotion to their patients and patients' families.Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800 or Georgia Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, GA. 30268.

