TSgt. (Ret.) William Brayman
November 25, 1952 - November 24, 2019
Centervile, Georgia - William Brayman, Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 with his beloved family at his bedside. A funeral service honoring his life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service TSgt. Brayman will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors rendered.
William was born on November 25, 1952 to Virginia and William Brayman in Columbus, Georgia. William faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force as a TSgt. as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He will remembered as a loving person who never met a stranger. William loved to watch Alabama football, and spend time with his most prized possession, his grandchildren. William was the portrait of kindness with heart of gold. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.
William is preceded in death by his father, William Brayman, Sr.; sister, Lorraine Brayman.
His memory will forver be cherished by his loving mother, Virginia Brayman; son, William Brayman III, Matthew Brayman (Chelsea); grandchildren, Kylie Brayman, Vivian Brayman, Jace Brayman, Mason Brayman; sisters, Bunny Baxley, Thea Williams (Richard). He is also survived by a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 26, 2019