|
|
|
|
|
3969 Mercer University Drive
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
William (Bill) Buckhannon Reeves
June 14, 1924 - June 10, 2019
Macon, GA- William (Bill) Buckhannon Reeves, 94, of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204. Dr. Richard Kremer will officiate and a special family tribute will be given by Dale Washburn. The family will greet guests at 1:00 PM prior to the service. A private interment for family only will follow at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA.
Mr. Reeves was born in Barnesville, Georgia on June 14, 1924, to Oscar and Evelyn Reeves. He graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, GA in 1942. A few months later he enrolled in the Army Air Corp, serving as an armorer gunner on the B-24 bomber. This proud veteran served in the Pacific Theater and received the WW2 Victory Medal, American Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with one silver and one bronze star, Air Medal, GEO1260 HW FEAF, Philippine Liberation Medal with one bronze star, and Good Conduct Medal. Battles and campaigns were Archipelago, China offensive, New Guinea, Southern Philippines, Western Pacific and air combat. He began working at the Central of Georgia Railroad in 1946 and retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad as switch engine foreman after 39 years of service. Throughout his life, Mr. Reeves was an active member of Stone Creek Baptist Church, Cross Keys Baptist Church, and Vineville Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon. He was also a member of the American Legion, Macon Exchange Club, Mabel Lodge 225 Masonic Order, and Scottish Rite.
He is preceded in death by Ellen T. Reeves, his wife of 39 years, father, William Oscar Reeves, mother, Evelyn Clason Sprague, sister Eva Smith, brothers Henry T. Reeves and Hilary Beall Reeves, and grandson, Dale Rodney Byrd, Jr.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary B. Reeves, of Macon; daughters Donna Washburn (Dale) and Karen Gilchrist (Paul) of Macon, Victoria Powell (Johnny) of Roswell; stepson Rodney Byrd (JoCarol) of McRae; grandchildren: Casey Washburn (Robyn), Bradley Washburn (Lainey), Melissa Washburn, Ben Washburn (Bekah), Dina Reed, Mandy Lumley (Tony Nelson), Leslee Brown (Brooks), John Byrd, and Jodi York (Joey); nieces Lynn Freshwater, Lori Haynes (Sidney) and Melinda Beckman (Steve); nephews Guy Bridges (Wanda), Jim Smith (Jennifer) and Rusty Smith (Vera); 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice in Macon for the care given to Mr. Reeves in the final months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church and Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate).
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William (Bill) Buckhannon Reeves
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|