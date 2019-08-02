William Burch Horton
January 17, 1946 - July 31, 2019
Dry Branch, GA- – William Burch Horton, 73, went to be with the Lord July 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday August 3, 2019 in the chapel of Reece Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jeffersonville City Cemetery. Rev. Charles Carter and David Brown will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday evening at the funeral home.
Burch was born in Macon, GA to the late William Horton and Mary Frances Burch Horton. He was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Faulk. Burch was retired from Gilmer Paper Company and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. Burch was a good ole country boy who loved people, hunting, fishing and taking walks.
Burch was a wonderful loving husband and is survived by his loving wife Debbie Georgia Sangster Horton, and many nieces and nephews who will miss him very much.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019