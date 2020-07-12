William C. Bibb
November 13, 1933 - July 9, 2020
Macon, GA- William Clyde (Bill) Bibb, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his wife and son by his side. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. from the Mercer University basketball court at Hawkins Arena. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. Campus social distancing protocol will be enforced and will be published on the Mercer athletics and ASUN Conference websites. The service will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
The family shares that anyone wishing to send memoriams, please send in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to your favorite charity
.
Bill was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Charles Owen Bibb and Mary Galloway Bibb. He began his collegiate basketball playing career at the University of Kentucky under legendary coach Adolph Rupp. Bill worked most of his life in college athletics, first as a basketball coach and later as an administrator. He assumed head coaching duties at Mercer University in 1974 where he amassed a school-record 222 wins in 15 years. He led the Bears to their first two NCAA Tournament appearances. He became Mercer's Director of Athletics in 1980 and held that position simultaneously with his basketball duties until 1989 when he departed for the Director of Athletics post at the University of Texas at Arlington. He took the reins as commissioner of the Trans America Athletic Conference (now the ASUN Conference) in 1991, and held that position until his retirement in December 2006.
Bill was preceded in death by son Christopher (Chris) William Tanner. He is survived by, and will be forever missed by his wife, Linda Denton Bibb of Macon; son, Brad Bibb and daughter-in-law, Shannon Stafford Bibb of Macon; and grandchildren Lexi and Sarah Bibb.
