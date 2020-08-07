William C. "Bill" Hamilton
September 6, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Macon , Georgia - Macon, Georgia – William C. "Bill' Hamilton, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation held with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
William was born on September 6, 1928 to the late Vada Webb and William F. Hamilton. William was a simple man who would help you out in the time of need if he were able. He was a friendly man who wanted to be friends with those he met. William was a huge bluegrass music fan as well as classic country. He retired from the State of Georgia as a Public Health Inspector. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Deems Hamilton; Son, Robert David Hamilton; Siblings, William, Raymond, Pauline, and David.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved Son, Jimmy Hamilton; Grandchildren, Melissa Crawford (Jason), Michelle Hamilton, and their mother Ann Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Benjamin, and Charlie; Brother-in-Law, Tommy Deems; Sister-In-Law, Ann Chiarello. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews from Oklahoma, California, and Georgia.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Bill Hamilton's arrangements. View the online memorial for William C. "Bill" Hamilton