William C. "Bill" Hamilton
1928 - 2020
William C. "Bill" Hamilton
September 6, 1928 - August 4, 2020
Macon , Georgia - Macon, Georgia – William C. "Bill' Hamilton, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00AM at Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation held with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
William was born on September 6, 1928 to the late Vada Webb and William F. Hamilton. William was a simple man who would help you out in the time of need if he were able. He was a friendly man who wanted to be friends with those he met. William was a huge bluegrass music fan as well as classic country. He retired from the State of Georgia as a Public Health Inspector. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Deems Hamilton; Son, Robert David Hamilton; Siblings, William, Raymond, Pauline, and David.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved Son, Jimmy Hamilton; Grandchildren, Melissa Crawford (Jason), Michelle Hamilton, and their mother Ann Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Benjamin, and Charlie; Brother-in-Law, Tommy Deems; Sister-In-Law, Ann Chiarello. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews from Oklahoma, California, and Georgia.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Bill Hamilton's arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
