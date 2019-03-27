William Calvin Johnson
August 1, 1949 - March 19, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA with burial in Golphin Family cemetery in Roberta GA.
Family viewing will be at Bentley's Chapel in Roberta GA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon & Roberta
View the online memorial for William Calvin Johnson
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019