William "Mr. Bill" Cameron

June 4, 1945 - July 25, 2019

Centerville, GA- On the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2019, Mr. Bill Cameron was reunited with his very best friends, Smiddy, Ron, Rocky, and James, in heaven. He was 74 years old.

Bill was born in Kingston, West Virginia on June 4, 1945 to the late William Ira Cameron and Edna Blanche Myers. He was a proud United States

On March 19, 1980, Bill made the beautiful Kathryn Yvonne Beck his wife. They enjoyed country and western dancing in their earlier years and always donned matching outfits at dancing events. Bill was also a Civil War reenactment enthusiast and honorably served as a Captain with the 10th Georgia Volunteer Infantry Company B. He was humbled with the opportunity to have showcased his reenactment talent in five different Civil War films including "Glory" starring Denzel Washington and "The Rose and the Jackal" starring Christopher Reeve. Bill tent camped at every single reenactment and his family fondly remembers going camping with him at Stone Mountain, as well.

A regular at Huddle House in Warner Robins, "Mr. Bill" was guaranteed to be there each and every day, rain or shine. He loved to fish, ride his grandbabies on his electric scooter, and played thousands of hands of Solitaire to pass the time. Bill also enjoyed playing poker with bubble gum bets. Through all of the adversity and health problems in his life, he was still happy, content, and as sarcastic as ever. Mr. Bill will be remembered as his family's "Energizer Bunny."

In addition to his parents and best friends, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Dickens; grandson, Will Wellons; and sisters, Jeanette Pickett, Carol LaMonte, and Brenda McDonald.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathryn Cameron; children, Donna Wallace (Wayne), Diana Gardner, Denise Jones (Raymond), Heidi Callaway (David), and Misty Portillo (J.B.); 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Cameron (Opal) and Ronnie Cameron; first wife, Mary Cameron; and many precious friends at the Huddle House on Watson Blvd.

His family would like to express a special 'thank you' to the caring staff at Encompass Hospice, especially to Mary Ann and Mr. Brian.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's requests, all other services will be private.

