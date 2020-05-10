William "Kenneth" Card
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Kenneth" Card
January 3, 1932 - May 7, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- William Kenneth Card, 88, entered into rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1932, in Dayton, Tennessee, and along with his family moved to Americus, Georgia, in 1937. He graduated from Americus High School in 1949, and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Kenneth retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base after 31 years and attended Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Miles and Rose Ella Card.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Laverne Lashley Card; four children, Wanda Porterfield (John) of Lawrenceville; Denise James (Gary) of Bonaire; Cheryl Singletary (Lott) of Kathleen; and Michael Card (Joy) of Warner Robins; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and brother, Donald M. Card (Dorothy) of Macon.
A drop-in visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Afterward, Mr. Card will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for William "Kenneth" Card



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Funeral service
12:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Burial
Magnolia Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbie Peters
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
To all who loved Ken, my sincere sympathy in the loss of your loved one
Joyce Dubose
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved