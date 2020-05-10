William "Kenneth" Card
January 3, 1932 - May 7, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- William Kenneth Card, 88, entered into rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1932, in Dayton, Tennessee, and along with his family moved to Americus, Georgia, in 1937. He graduated from Americus High School in 1949, and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Kenneth retired from civil service at Robins Air Force Base after 31 years and attended Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Miles and Rose Ella Card.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Laverne Lashley Card; four children, Wanda Porterfield (John) of Lawrenceville; Denise James (Gary) of Bonaire; Cheryl Singletary (Lott) of Kathleen; and Michael Card (Joy) of Warner Robins; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and brother, Donald M. Card (Dorothy) of Macon.
A drop-in visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Afterward, Mr. Card will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.