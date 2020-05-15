William Charles Mander
January 20, 1950 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- William Charles Mander, 70, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Raymond Wilder officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31210.
Charles was born in Macon, GA to the late William C. Mander and mother, Beatrice "Judy" Melvin Mander Bolden, preceded in death by his brothers; Billy Mander, Donald Mander, and father-in-law; Wally Harris. He was retired from Pyles Plumbing Company and a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Charles was a member of the Middle Georgia Cruisers. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Sherry Harris Mander of Macon, son, Scott Mander (Christy Brower), grandson, Paten Mander (Kendell Cowart), great granddaughter, Kamilla Cowart, siblings; William, Bonnie, Connie, Peggy and Kelly, mother-in-law; Yvonne Harris and brother-in-law; Clif (Becky) Harris.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Charles Mander
January 20, 1950 - May 13, 2020
Macon, GA- William Charles Mander, 70, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Raymond Wilder officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Forest Baptist Church, 1848 Tucker Road, Macon GA 31210.
Charles was born in Macon, GA to the late William C. Mander and mother, Beatrice "Judy" Melvin Mander Bolden, preceded in death by his brothers; Billy Mander, Donald Mander, and father-in-law; Wally Harris. He was retired from Pyles Plumbing Company and a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. Charles was a member of the Middle Georgia Cruisers. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Sherry Harris Mander of Macon, son, Scott Mander (Christy Brower), grandson, Paten Mander (Kendell Cowart), great granddaughter, Kamilla Cowart, siblings; William, Bonnie, Connie, Peggy and Kelly, mother-in-law; Yvonne Harris and brother-in-law; Clif (Becky) Harris.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Charles Mander
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.