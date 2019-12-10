Reverend William Charles Nall (1937 - 2019)
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Reverend William Charles Nall
August 6, 1937 - December 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- William Charles Nall, a great husband, father, and family man, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Charles' life will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Dilks officiating. Charles will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery with Full Military Honors following the service.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the full obituary and sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 10, 2019
