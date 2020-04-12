William "Billy" Charles Naugle
January 10, 1979 - April 8, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- William "Billy" Charles Naugle, 41, answered a call that he could not refuse on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He is at rest and we hold him close within us. We ask that you please hold him close in your mind and your spirit. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Billy was born on January 10, 1979, in Warner Robins, Georgia. He graduated from Houston County High School and Middle Georgia Technical College with an Associate Degree in Aircraft Electronics. Billy was member of Bonaire United Methodist Church. An astrologist at heart, he loved gazing at the stars and talking about the all the different galaxies. Billy spent his spare time hunting and fishing. He was also a talented artist and musician. Billy was a prince and a fighter and we know his songs of pain. He had a good life and a peaceful death. Billy touched so many lives in his short time on Earth. A strong Republican, he was very concerned that after his passing, Democrats would use his name for voting on their ballot.
Billy was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, William Naugle; and maternal grandparents, Charles and Eva Shugart.
Billy is survived by his father, Gary Naugle, Sr.; mother, Patricia Naugle; brother, Gary Naugle, Jr. (Raya); niece, Elisa Naugle; grandmother, Sarah Nell Thacker; uncles, Charles Shugart (Paige) and Charles Naugle (Barbara); aunt, Liza Joiner (Steve); numerous cousins; and a multitude of friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020