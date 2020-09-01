William Christopher "Chris" Moore
August 17, 1962 - August 27, 2020
Jones County, GA- William Christopher "Chris" Moore, 58, of Jones County, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. The family greeted friends and family from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral was held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bridges of Hope & Restoration Church. The church is located at 404 Big Oak Rd. Macon, GA. Interment followed at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
