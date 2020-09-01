1/1
William Christopher "Chris" Moore
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Christopher "Chris" Moore
August 17, 1962 - August 27, 2020
Jones County, GA- William Christopher "Chris" Moore, 58, of Jones County, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. The family greeted friends and family from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral was held Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Bridges of Hope & Restoration Church. The church is located at 404 Big Oak Rd. Macon, GA. Interment followed at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for William Christopher "Chris" Moore



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved