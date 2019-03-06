William Clyde "Billy" Cape, Jr.
|
September 13, 1947 - March 4, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA-
Mr. William Clyde "Billy" Cape, Jr., age 71, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Broad Street Baptist church with Dr. Don McClung officiating. Mr. Robert Lancaster will give the eulogy. Burial will be in Orange Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Cape was a native of Toccoa, Ga. and a member of Hawkinsville First Baptist Church. He was a Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff for 28 years and Pulaski County Sheriff for 8 years. Billy was a member of the Peace Officers Association and the Sheriff's Association. He was a former member of the Hawkinsville-Pulaski County Jaycees and the Boy's Club. Billy enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Cape, Sr. and Mary Ella Clark Cape and his wife, Nancy Dunaway Cape.
Survivors include wife Hazel Cape of Hawkinsville, Ga.; 2 sons, Brian (Melissa) Cape of Hawkinsville, Ga.; Chris (Leona) Cape of Hawkinsville, Ga.; 5 grandchildren, Brianna (Jim) Wimberly, Brett Cape (Brinn), Brooks Cape, Dallas Cape, Brice Cape; 3 step-children, Donna DeLoach (Donnie), Kelly Moore (April), William Moore; 6 step-grandchildren, Shonna DeLoach, Laney DeLoach, Marissa Moore, Alexis Moore, Colton Moore, Lyanna Tucker; 5 step- great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jo (Theodis) Smith and nephews.
Pallbearers will be the Georgia State Patrol Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, the Pulaski County Fire Department, the Georgia Sheriff's Association and the Georgia Peace Officer's Association.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clark Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted, but donations may be made to the Georgia Sheriff's Boy's Ranch, 5671 GA-122, Hahira, GA 31632 or Hawkinsville First Baptist Church, 155 Broad Street, Hawkinsville, GA 31036.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019