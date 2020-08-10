William Clyde "Bill" Nichols02/12/1928 - 08/07/2020Macon, GA- William Clyde Nichols of Macon, formerly of Fort Valley, died on August 7, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller Street in Fort Valley, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate.Bill was born on February 12, 1928, to Clyde Blackwood Nichols and Mary Virginia Crittendon Nichols in Griffin, Georgia. He graduated from Sewanee Military Academy and the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. Bill played football for the University of the South, and he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. After completing his military service, he moved to Fort Valley to manage Happyvale Flower Mill, a subsidiary of Griffin Grocery Company. Bill was also employed by the National Federation of Independent Business. He was a member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church. He attended First Baptist Church in Fort Valley where he taught men's Sunday school for many years as a member of the Frank Withoft Sunday school class. He was a former president of Georgia Feed and Grain Association. Bill was a member of the Bons Hommes, Jaycees, Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post 76, and, as a patriot who loved his country, he was a longtime member of the John Birch Society. He enjoyed playing golf at Pine Needles Country Club, watching football, spending time with his brother Jack and sister Sissy, and supporting his three children in their various academic and athletic endeavors. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Bill is survived by his beloved wife of almost 58 years, Cornelia "Pete" Brown Nichols, and their three children, William Louis Nichols (Susan) of Forsyth, Valeria Virginia Culbreath (Gray) of Columbia, South Carolina, and John Brown Nichols (Jodi) of Macon, nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family thanks John Wesley Villas and Loving Hands of Grace for their care and attention to Bill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Valley or Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.