William "Rip" Collins

May 6, 1930 - February 27, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- William "Rip" Buist Collins, passed away yesterday at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Care Unit in Perry after a battle with cancer. He was residing in Warner Robins, Georgia.

"Rip" was born in Barnwell, South Carolina on the 6th of May, 1930. He entered into the

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wilma Collins, his son Michael L. Collins, his Brother Robert (Bob) Collins, and his two sisters Dot Stille and Jo Eller.

Rip is survived by his sons; William C. Collins, Robert B. Collins and wife Kim, Gary Copsey and wife Teresita. His daughters; Marianne Bruhn-Popik, Tamara Street and husband James, Sidean Sherry and husband Scott. Daughter-in-law Karen Collins. Rip has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Surviving Rip is a sister, Jimmie B. McLean of Michigan and a sister-in-law Ann Collins of Ohio.

While residing in Warner Robins he was highly known by the community as "Rip" for his involvement in numerous community services.

He was a life member of VFW Post 6605 where he served as Post Commander from 1984 through 1986. A member of the Military Order of the Cooties, (The Honor Degree of the VFW). He was a Mason at Tryian 111 in Warner Robins, GA. He belonged to Al-Sihah Temple, Macon, GA., and a member of the Al-Sihah Scat Cat Unit. He belonged to the Scottish Rite and York Rite bodies. A member of American Legion Post 172 and Moose Chapter 1353, both in Warner Robins, GA.

Rip was also active in the Happy Hour Association Special Needs of Adults. He served as President four times during the years, 1988, 1991, 2004 and 2005. Post 2005 he was an active board member. His vision and leadership will be greatly missed at Happy Hour.

Rip had a great passion for the Northside "Eagles" football team with season tickets and never missed a home game.

Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 11:00AM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery in Rochelle, Georgia. The Reverend Eddie Wilcox will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Hour Services Center, 202 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31093, Heart of Georgia Hospice of Perry, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, GA 31069, and The VFW National Home for Children, 3573 South Waverly Road, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827.

We would like to give a very special thanks to the staff at the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Care Unit of Perry and Dr. Ravi Shekarappa.

