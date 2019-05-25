Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Mathis Funeral Home 151 E. Dykes Street Cochran , GA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William D. "Bill" Barrs, Jr.

June 12, 1927 - May 23, 2019

Cochran, GA- William D. "Bill" Barrs, Jr., age 91, made his journey to heaven on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Bill, born in Cochran on June 12, 1927, was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy Willis Barrs, where they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Upon graduation from Cochran High School in 1944, Bill enrolled at Middle Georgia College also located in Cochran. In his freshman year, he played and lettered in football. As was the case with many young men at the time, he entered the Navy in the spring of 1945 and was assigned to the Chicago Naval Air Station for his initial training. The highlight of Bill's Navy career was being able to navigate a portion of the Panama Canal. After his honorable discharge, Bill returned to Cochran and ultimately, married Peggy Willis in 1948. Bill was employed by Warner Robins Air Force Base for over 36 years and worked in wartime logistics. In his career, his job carried him to over 24 countries where the

Bill was a long -time member of the First Baptist Church of Cochran and served for 11 years on the Cochran City School Board with most of these as Chairman. Additionally, he served on the Bleckley Economic Development Authority, the Planning and Zoning Commission. During his working years, he headed the United Giving Fund at Robins Air Force Base, and they had the highest giving year ever at that particular time.

So, it is safe to say that Bill had a tremendous impact in his career and in his community. However, the greatest impact was on his children. Together, Peggy and Bill were the greatest parents any child could ever imagine. They were a true TEAM in every sense of the word. They were always loving, caring, supporting, nurturing and disciplining when necessary. The life he led was a roadmap for his family that has not only given true guidance but shown them not only "what" to do but also, "how" to live your life. For this, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are forever grateful.

Finally, any mention about Bill and Peggy must include their unwavering commitment and support for their beloved Georgia Bulldogs. Their times following the Bulldogs were some of their favorite times together and being with their friends, kids and kids friends.

In life, we all want to be remembered as being a positive influence and as Erk Russell (legendary UGA and GSU football coach) once said, "Just do right!" Bill Barrs has just done right being a great father, friend, employee, mentor and community servant. Now that his day has come, all believe he will be welcomed into Heaven with open arms. Peggy will be first in line.

He is survived by children Carl D. "Sam" Barrs (Debbie), Connie Barrs Howard (Pryor), Cathy Barrs Coody (Bill), William, Craig Barrs (Annie) and Laura Barrs Bowen (Jackie). Additionally, Bill had nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers John Robert "Bobby" Barrs and Charles Edward Barrs and preceded in death by sister Lynette Barrs Summers.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorials to the Leukemia/ Lymphoma Society or the American Heart/ .

The family is at 234 Ann St. and will greet friends after the service Saturday at Mathis Funeral Home.





View the online memorial for William D. "Bill" Barrs, Jr.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.