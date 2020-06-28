William D. Broadnax
March 14, 1941 - June 23, 2020
Goose Creek, SC- William D. Broadnax, 79 passed away June 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held, Monday June 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating.
William was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William and Eunice Broadnax. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christi Jones; and two brothers. He lived in Georgia all his life and then moved to Goose Creek, South Carolina to be with Dorothy. He was a big helper and loved to hunt, fish, and anything outdoors.
He is survived by his sisters, Pearl (Bill) Shields, and Barbara Ellen (Earl) Dupree; three grandchildren, Lexi, Brandon, and Matt; and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 28, 2020.