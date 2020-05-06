William D. Davis
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for William D. Davis will be held 12 Noon Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Apostle Robert Welch, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Davis, 73, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Gracie Davis; two children, Dongra Farrar (John III) and Tanya Welch (Apostle Robert Sr.); two brothers, James Nolan Davis and Robert L. Davis (Becky); three grandchildren, Jonelle, John IV, Nicholas Farrar and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.