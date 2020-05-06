William D. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. Davis
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for William D. Davis will be held 12 Noon Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Apostle Robert Welch, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Davis, 73, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Gracie Davis; two children, Dongra Farrar (John III) and Tanya Welch (Apostle Robert Sr.); two brothers, James Nolan Davis and Robert L. Davis (Becky); three grandchildren, Jonelle, John IV, Nicholas Farrar and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for William D. Davis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved