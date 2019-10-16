William Donald Weaver
October 4, 1945 - October 3, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- William Donald (Don) Weaver, 73 years old, passed away on October 3, 2019. Born October 4, 1945 to Lester C. and Annie Myrtle Weaver.
Don is survived by his children, Brenda (Mark) Alexander, Donna (Doug) Stewart, Frankie (Jennifer) Overstreet, Dawn Homes; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; Siblings, Barbara Cowan, Cherry Rogers, Janice (Neal) Potter, Franky (Lisa) Weaver; Several loving nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Henry Weaver, a granddaughter Emily Margaret Stewart.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Donald Weaver
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019