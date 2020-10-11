William Drexel "Bill" Wood Sr.07/06/1938 - 10/08/2020Hawkinsville, GA- William Drexel "Bill" Wood, Sr., 82, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, after an extended illness. Services were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. Graveside services with military honors immediately followed at 3:00 PM in Perry Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brandon Tolle and Jim Barker officiating.Born in Macon to the late Charlie Wood, Sr. and Mattie Ethridge Wood, Bill served his country in the United States Navy and devoted his life's work to law enforcement, retiring as a Lieutenant with the Byron Police Department. He was an avid coon hunter and fisherman. Bill was a past master and member of Fort Valley Masonic Lodge #110.Survivors include his daughters, Karen L. Barker (Jim) and Sharon D. Wood-Patat; daughter-in-law, Paula Wood; grandchildren, Mary Beth Tolle (Brandon), Jamie Lynn Barker, Nikki Wood Winn (James Nelms), and Tyler Wood; great grandchildren, Eli Tolle, Ansley Jane Tolle, Austyn Nelms, S. J. Nelms, Evan Nelms, and Ayden Nelms; sister, Marilyn Akridge (Ray); and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Eugenia L. Wood, their son, William D. "Billy" Wood, Jr., and six brothers and sisters.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideons International. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.