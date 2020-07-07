William E. Flowers, Sr.
December 28, 1930 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- William Edward Flowers, Sr. joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on the evening of July 3, 2020. He was 89.
Mr. Flowers was born on December 28, 1930 in Ideal, Georgia to the late Willie James and Alice Pearl Taunton Flowers. He was a carpenter and owned and operated Bill Flowers Drywall Company for many years. A long-time member of Second Baptist Church, he later attended Central Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Neeley Flowers; his grandson, Joel David Culpepper, Jr.; and his siblings, Lillian Robinson, Doris Hatherly, Treeasian Howard, and Dawn Barnett.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring children, Diana Culpepper (Joel) of Warner Robins, Cynthia Flowers of Warner Robins, William E. Flowers, Jr. of Centerville, Terry W. Flowers of Warner Robins, and Kimberly Howard of Centerville; his grandchildren, Shaun E. Culpepper (Kathy), Erica J. Flowers, Bradley Howard, Brandon Howard (Jessica), and Madison Howard; his great-grandchildren, Tyler Schmidt (Abigale), Andrew Schmidt, Eva Howard, and Emma Howard; his siblings, Donnie Flowers, Larry Crawford, Tash Drew, and Rhonda Lewis; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
The funeral service celebrating Mr. Flowers's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with the Reverend Tim Millwood officiating. Friends may view the body at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. At the family's request, burial will be private. For friends unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and the family respectfully requests that all funeral attendees wear a face mask.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for William E. Flowers, Sr.