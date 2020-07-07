1/1
William E. Flowers Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Flowers, Sr.
December 28, 1930 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- William Edward Flowers, Sr. joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on the evening of July 3, 2020. He was 89.
Mr. Flowers was born on December 28, 1930 in Ideal, Georgia to the late Willie James and Alice Pearl Taunton Flowers. He was a carpenter and owned and operated Bill Flowers Drywall Company for many years. A long-time member of Second Baptist Church, he later attended Central Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Neeley Flowers; his grandson, Joel David Culpepper, Jr.; and his siblings, Lillian Robinson, Doris Hatherly, Treeasian Howard, and Dawn Barnett.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring children, Diana Culpepper (Joel) of Warner Robins, Cynthia Flowers of Warner Robins, William E. Flowers, Jr. of Centerville, Terry W. Flowers of Warner Robins, and Kimberly Howard of Centerville; his grandchildren, Shaun E. Culpepper (Kathy), Erica J. Flowers, Bradley Howard, Brandon Howard (Jessica), and Madison Howard; his great-grandchildren, Tyler Schmidt (Abigale), Andrew Schmidt, Eva Howard, and Emma Howard; his siblings, Donnie Flowers, Larry Crawford, Tash Drew, and Rhonda Lewis; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
The funeral service celebrating Mr. Flowers's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with the Reverend Tim Millwood officiating. Friends may view the body at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. At the family's request, burial will be private. For friends unable to attend, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and the family respectfully requests that all funeral attendees wear a face mask.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for William E. Flowers, Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved