William E. Shirk
May 25, 1928 - September 13, 2019
Navarre, Florida- William Shirk, 91, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 13, 2019.
William, also known as "Bill", was born in Commerce, Oklahoma, to the late Ralph and Austie Shirk. He was raised in the Joplin, Missouri area. He joined the Army Air Corp after graduating from Seneca High School in 1946. Later, Bill was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. He was stationed at Ft. Benning Georgia where he met his beloved wife of 66 years, Sara J. Vining, at a Youth for Christ meeting in Columbus, Georgia. He started attending her home church, Eastwood Baptist, in 1952. Bill and Sara were married there on January 18, 1953. They moved to Missouri and attended South West Baptist College at Bolivar, Missouri, and then Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to prepare for the ministry as a Southern Baptist Pastor. He was ordained in 1954 and was pastor to many small churches in Missouri and Arkansas. They moved back to Georgia in 1964, where Bill attended the University of Georgia School of Social Work where he obtained his Master's Degree. He felt a great need to help people and served as Director of Mental Health Services for 28 years. Bill also served as a Bi-vocational Pastor to many small churches in Georgia. After retirement, he was active in the Disaster Response Ministry, Rehoboth Baptist Association, and the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief program.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his only sibling, Doris Helen Daniels.
William "Bill" Shirk was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His memory will be forever cherished by his 4 loving daughters: Alathea Jean Stippich (Bruce) of Navarre, Florida; Susan JoElla Crandall (Dave) of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Patricia Diane Johnson (Wayne) of Gray, Georgia; Joni Christine Marino (David) of Columbia, South Carolina; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many other loving family members.
A long-standing member of 49 years at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia, visitation for Mr. Shirk will be held at Shirley Hills on Saturday, September 21, 2019, beginning at 12:00 noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Joe Haselden officiating. Afterwards, Mr. Shirk will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Bill Shirk to the Rehoboth Baptist Association (RBA), 744 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, GA, 31088. Please specify donations are for the Disaster Response Ministry.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019