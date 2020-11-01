William Earl "Buddy" Guy Jr.
June 24, 1958 - October 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- William Earl "Buddy" Guy Jr. 62, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A private family gathering was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Born in Macon, he was the son of Patricia Scarbrough Guy and the late William Earl Guy Sr. He was a retired Navy veteran with 22 years of service.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Brumfield (Carl) and Staci Guy; Mother, Patricia Guy; Brothers, Bobby Guy (Donna) and Donny Guy (Jackie). Three grandchildren.
