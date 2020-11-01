1/1
William Earl "Buddy" Guy Jr.
1958 - 2020
June 24, 1958 - October 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- William Earl "Buddy" Guy Jr. 62, of Macon, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. A private family gathering was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Born in Macon, he was the son of Patricia Scarbrough Guy and the late William Earl Guy Sr. He was a retired Navy veteran with 22 years of service.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Brumfield (Carl) and Staci Guy; Mother, Patricia Guy; Brothers, Bobby Guy (Donna) and Donny Guy (Jackie). Three grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
