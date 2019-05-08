William Earle Chase
September 27, 1940 - May 4, 2019
Clayton, GA- It is with great sadness that the family of William Earle Chase announces his sudden passing, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Washington, D.C., Bill grew up in Macon, Georgia at the Methodist Home for Children and Youth. He graduated with honors from Lanier High School with an ROTC rank of Captain. He graduated from Emory University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, with a major in chemistry. He served 3 years in the United States Navy as an officer and served aboard several ships including the U.S.S. Muliphen. After his years in the Navy, he began his career of more than 30 years with the Eastman Chemical Company. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Joann, moved to Ocala, Florida, then to Macon, Georgia. In 2011, they moved to Clayton, Georgia, in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Kingsport and Clayton. Bill was a member of the Clayton First United Methodist Church where he served on the staff parish committee and other capacities. Bill enjoyed his time with his son as a Boy Scout troop leader in Kingsport. He enjoyed sailing, fishing, travel, and writing. He co-edited Patches of the Quilt: True Stories from a Children's Home. Bill also wrote numerous short stories and poems, including the poem "A Moon Dance Thing" to celebrate the recent eclipse.
Bill was always one to make friends wherever life led him. Most important to Bill was his family for which he held a great and never-ending love. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joann, his son Mark (Christina), granddaughter Rebecca, his brother Edwin (Carole), and twenty-four nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held for Bill on Saturday, May 11th, at Clayton First United Methodist Church, 71 South Main Street, Clayton, GA 30525. Visitation with the family will begin at 1pm in the church sanctuary with the service to begin at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Bill's memory to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2019