William Edward "Bud" Brake
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward "Bud" Brake
11/22/1931 - 05/08/2020
Cordele, GA- William Edward "Bud" Brake, 85, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence in Cordele. Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Henry Thomas Brake and Bessie Milloway Brake. Bud and his family moved to Cordele in 1953 and he went to work at Harris Press and Shear as a draftsman. Before his retirement in 1993 he was the chief engineer for the company. An active member of the Church of Christ, he was involved in all aspects of the church. Bud taught Bible Class for many years and also served as a lay minister. He always set the example of Christianity for his family and those around him. He was one of founding members of Cordele Little League and worked tirelessly for many years with that organization. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Clements Brake; his children and their spouses, Cindy and Steven Crenshaw and Buddy and Terry Ann Brake, all of Cordele, Wally and Katrina Brake of Brandon, FL, Christy Banks of Cordele and Patty and Grady Walker of Atlanta; a sister, Kathryn Woodard of Macon; and 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com


View the online memorial for William Edward "Bud" Brake


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rainey Family Funeral Service
1415 East 24th Avenue
Cordele, GA 31015
(229) 273-2231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved