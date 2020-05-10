William Edward "Bud" Brake
11/22/1931 - 05/08/2020
Cordele, GA- William Edward "Bud" Brake, 85, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence in Cordele. Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Henry Thomas Brake and Bessie Milloway Brake. Bud and his family moved to Cordele in 1953 and he went to work at Harris Press and Shear as a draftsman. Before his retirement in 1993 he was the chief engineer for the company. An active member of the Church of Christ, he was involved in all aspects of the church. Bud taught Bible Class for many years and also served as a lay minister. He always set the example of Christianity for his family and those around him. He was one of founding members of Cordele Little League and worked tirelessly for many years with that organization. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Clements Brake; his children and their spouses, Cindy and Steven Crenshaw and Buddy and Terry Ann Brake, all of Cordele, Wally and Katrina Brake of Brandon, FL, Christy Banks of Cordele and Patty and Grady Walker of Atlanta; a sister, Kathryn Woodard of Macon; and 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
View the online memorial for William Edward "Bud" Brake
11/22/1931 - 05/08/2020
Cordele, GA- William Edward "Bud" Brake, 85, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence in Cordele. Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Henry Thomas Brake and Bessie Milloway Brake. Bud and his family moved to Cordele in 1953 and he went to work at Harris Press and Shear as a draftsman. Before his retirement in 1993 he was the chief engineer for the company. An active member of the Church of Christ, he was involved in all aspects of the church. Bud taught Bible Class for many years and also served as a lay minister. He always set the example of Christianity for his family and those around him. He was one of founding members of Cordele Little League and worked tirelessly for many years with that organization. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Clements Brake; his children and their spouses, Cindy and Steven Crenshaw and Buddy and Terry Ann Brake, all of Cordele, Wally and Katrina Brake of Brandon, FL, Christy Banks of Cordele and Patty and Grady Walker of Atlanta; a sister, Kathryn Woodard of Macon; and 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
View the online memorial for William Edward "Bud" Brake
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.