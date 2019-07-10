William "Bill" Edward Santangelo
March 4, 1967 - July 6, 2019
Meansville, GA- William "Bill" Edward Santangelo, 52, of Meansville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Ste 1066, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Bill loved kayaking, hunting, fishing, guns, HAM radio, cooking and above all, family and great friends. Bill is preceded in death by just 5 months by his mother, Carol Jeanne Rice Santangelo.
Bill is survived by his father, William John Santangelo; sister, Karen Santangelo Raley and her husband, Rob Raley; and uncle, Robert Michael Santangelo.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 10, 2019