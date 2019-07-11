William "Bill" Edward Santangelo
March 4, 1967 - July 6, 219
Meansville, GA- William "Bill" Edward Santangelo, 52, of Meansville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Ste 1066, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019