William Edward "Bill" Santangelo (1967 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My thoughts and prayers.... Bill was friendly and nice..."
    - Jodie
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  • "Please accept my deepest sympathy. Bill was a good friend,..."
    - George Theophile
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Bill was a kind and friendly..."
    - Kim England
  • "It is with a heavy heart that I write this. Bill was a rare..."
    - Thomas Grovenstein
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's at the Cupola
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Santangelo
March 4, 1967 - July 6, 219
Meansville, GA- William "Bill" Edward Santangelo, 52, of Meansville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father David Koetter officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, Ste 1066, Washington, D.C. 20005.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019
