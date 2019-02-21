William Elder Homan
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Elder Homan.
Macon, GA- William Elder Homan, 40 passed away on February 16th, 2019. William was born in Macon Georgia, 20 October 1978. He is predeceased by his father Charles Edwin Homan Sr.
He is survived by his mother Marjorie Bonner Homan, his brother Charles Edwin Homan Jr. , his sisters Ellen Homan English, Bonner Homan Gibson, eight nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was loved very much by his many friends and relatives.
View the online memorial for William Elder Homan
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019