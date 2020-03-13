William Elias "Junior" Myers
March 23, 1954 - March 10, 2020
Perry , GA- Mr. William Elias "Junior" Myers age 65, of Perry, Georgia died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia. Memorial services will be held at Second Memorial Baptist Church in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00am with a visitation starting at 10:00am. Burial will be private at the family plot in Orange Hill Cemetery. Junior was born on March 23, 1954 in Hawkinsville, Georgia. He resided in Perry but was a longtime resident of Hawkinsville, Georgia. Mr. Myers was a transport driver for Coast to Coast Medical Transport of Perry, Georgia and member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He was a member of Second Memorial Baptist Church in Perry and was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Myers; parents, William Elias Myers, Sr. and Mary Ruth Aycock Myers; son, Lee Burrell (Bhavana); sisters, Mary Hood, Linda Belk and Winnie Carol Myers. He is survived by his son, Eric Myers of Perry, Georgia; daughter, Carol Johnson; brothers, Charles W. (Sue) Myers and Dale Myers; sisters, Margaret (Marvin) Osborne and Gale (Randy) Ballard; one grandchild and one great grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Flowers will be accepted but donations may also be made to the Second Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 1845 Kings Chapel Rd., Perry, Georgia 31069. Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Georgia in charge of arrangements. Please view or sign the online memorial at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020