William "Bill" Elmore
1934 - 2020
June 18, 1934 - August 16, 2020
Byron, Georgia- William Donald "Bill" Elmore, 86, of Byron, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born in Cleveland, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ben Elmore and Irma Randolph Elmore. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering.
Mr. Elmore was a retired industrial engineer with Robins Air Force Base with 38 years of service. He attended Byron Baptist Church and enjoyed working in his yard and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Dolly Gordon Elmore, children, Robin Lefort (Randy), Tod Elmore (Andrea) and Wendy Howard (Greg); Brothers, Benny Elmore (Betty) and Bob Elmore (Carol); Two grandsons and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to Serenity Hospice at Serenityhospicecares.org/donate. Per Bill's wishes there will be no services.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
