William Eugene "Peter" Hammock

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
View Map
Obituary
William Eugene "Peter" Hammock
Macon, GA- Funeral services for William Eugene "Peter" Hammock will be held 2 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Jarvis Adside will officiate. Interment services will follow in Mt. Gilgal Baptist Church Cemetery, Twiggs County. Mr. Hammock, 59, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Survivors include his Companion, Juanita Coley; two sisters Connie (Gill) Bonds, Cassandra Crumbley; one brother Kenneth (Theresa) Rozier, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1737 Graham Rd. Apt I-1.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019
