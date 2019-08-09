William F. "Bill" Heaberg
September 18, 1950 - August 7, 2019
Bonaire, GA- William Fisher "Bill" Heaberg, 68, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, 2:30PM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Bill was born September 8, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late James H. and the late Frances V. Fisher Heaberg. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. Bill was a senior pilot who flew for over 3000 hours. After leaving the military, he continued to serve as a civil servant at multiple duty stations including Robins Air Force Base where he retired after fifteen years as a GS11. Bill was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to Bill's parents, his brother, Robert M. Heaberg precedes him in death.
Bill is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lt. Col. Gail Heaberg, USAF (Ret.); children, Candace Douglas (Heath) of Texas, William L. Heaberg (Samantha) of Atlanta, Kimberly A. Varner (Adrian) of Atlanta; grandchildren, Tyler Douglas, Nicholas Douglas, Hannah Bayer, Conner Heaberg, Ava Varner, and Liam Varner; brother, James H. Heaberg, Jr. (Andrea) of Texas; and sister-in-law, Lee Heaberg of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trinity United Methodist Church Food Bank, 129 S Houston Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019