William Frankie Hencley (1944 - 2020)
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemeter
William Frankie Hencley
January 15, 1944 - January 5, 2020
Lizella, GA- William Frankie Hencley, 75, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Tim Long and Rev. Bobby Hamlin officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Frankie was born in Juliette, Georgia to the late Annie Louise Holloway Hencley and James Thomas Hencley. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Thomas Hencley, Jr. and sister, Mary Bedenbaugh. After high school Frankie enlisted into the U.S Air Force. After he severed his country, he went on to become a Security Guard. When he was not working he enjoyed going hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his sister, Nell Fleming; sister-in-law, Nellie Hencley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 6, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
